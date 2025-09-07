Menu
5 minor students of madrasa arrested for killing 12-year-old boy in Odisha's Nayagarh

The police registered a case on September 3, and the five accused minor boys in the age group of 12 to 15 years have been taken into custody on Saturday.
Last Updated : 07 September 2025, 06:52 IST
Published 07 September 2025, 06:52 IST
India NewsOdishaCrime

