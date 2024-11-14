Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

80-year-old woman mauled to death by stray dog in Odisha

Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed to the house. They then beat the dog to death, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 09:58 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 November 2024, 09:58 IST
India NewsOdishaDog Attack

Follow us on :

Follow Us