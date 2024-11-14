80-year-old woman mauled to death by stray dog in Odisha

<p>Balasore: An 80-year-old woman was mauled to death by a stray dog in Odisha's Balasore district on Thursday, police said.</p>.<p>The dog was also beaten to death by locals, they said.</p>.<p>The woman, identified as Basanti Sahu, was sleeping when the dog entered her house in Jayarampur in Bograi block and attacked her, police said.</p>.<p>The woman was alone in her home when the incident happened as her family went to attend a village function, they said.</p>.Farm labourer mauled to death by tiger in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri.<p>The dog pounced on her and bit her several times, killing her on the spot, they added.</p>.<p>Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed to the house. They then beat the dog to death, police said.</p>