Asian Games: Odisha CM announces Rs 50 lakh cash reward for hockey star Deep Grace Ekka

In a statement, the chief minister said, 'Deep Grace Ekka has become a symbol of hope and pride for aspiring athletes in the country. Deep has proved her tenacity with some astounding performances and I am sure that she will continue to make India proud and showcase the spirit of perseverance and excellence that she has been displaying.' The 28-year-old, who hails from Lulkidihi village in Sundargarh district, made her international debut in 2011 during the four-nation tournament in Argentina and since then, she has been an integral part of the national team. In May 2023, she completed 250 international caps. She was part of the Indian team that took part in Rio Olympics.