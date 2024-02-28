Bill Gates visits Bhubaneswar slum, interacts with residents

Bhubaneswar: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Wednesday morning visited a slum in Bhubaneswar and interacted with the people who live there.

He visited the Biju Adarsh Colony in the Maa Mangla Basti along with state government officials.

Besides enquiring about the well-being of the residents of the slum, Gates also interacted with members of women's self-help groups (SHGs) that work there.

State Development Commissioner Anu Garg said, "We have shown him that the slum dwellers have got land rights, tap water connections, toilets and power supply. He expressed happiness over the transformation of the slum area into a model colony."