BJD leader who quit Rajya Sabha may join BJP

With the BJP enjoying a majority in the Odisha assembly, the party's candidate is all but certain to get elected in the bypoll that will be held following Mohanta's resignation.
PTI
Last Updated : 31 July 2024, 15:09 IST

New Delhi: BJD leader Mamata Mohanta who resigned from her Rajya Sabha membership is likely to join the BJP, sources in the BJP said on Wednesday.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he received the resignation letter from Mohanta on Wednesday.

"She has resigned her seat by writing to the chairman under her hand and handed personally to me. The same I find to be constitutionally in order. I have accepted the resignation of Shrimati Mamata Mohanta, member representing the state of Odisha, with immediate effect," Dhankhar said.

Published 31 July 2024, 15:09 IST
