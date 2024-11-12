Home
Couple from MP assaulted by mob in Odisha's Kendrapara

Santosh Banjara (48) and his wife Mamata Singh Banjara (45) were selling stationery and plastic items in Nimapur village when the mob allegedly assaulted them.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 19:27 IST

Published 11 November 2024, 19:27 IST
