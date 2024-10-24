Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

Cyclone Dana: Efforts underway to reduce impact on Jagannath temple, visit of devotees discouraged

To protect the temple from the wind and water, the administration has checked its windows and doors to avoid them getting blown away.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 09:35 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2024, 09:35 IST
India NewsOdishaCyclonedevoteesJagannath Temple

Follow us on :

Follow Us