Expelled for anti-party activities, BJD MP Sujeet Kumar likely headed to BJP

New Delhi: The BJP's 'Operation Kamala' appears to be in full swing in Odisha with a second BJD MP Sujeet Kumar resigning from Rajya Sabha amid indications that he is headed to the saffron camp, and his party expelling him for "letting down the hopes and aspirations" of people.

Kumar's resignation comes 37 days after BJD MP Mamata Mohanta quit the party to join BJP. She was re-elected to Rajya Sabha on BJP ticket and the 49-year-old former Naveen Patnaik loyalist is also likely to get a seat again in the Upper House on saffron party ticket.

Kumar (49), who holds degrees in engineering, law and business administration, was elected to Rajya Sabha in April 2020 and had around 19 months left in his tenure. He was Special Secretary of Odisha Planning earlier.

This is the fourth resignation from Rajya Sabha since Mohanta's putting in papers -- on August 29, two YSR Congress MPs M Venkataramana Rao and Beedha Mastan Rao Yadav resigned from Rajya Sabha on Thursday and are likely to join N Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP.