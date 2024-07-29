Home
Goods train derail in Odisha's Bhubaneswar

There was no loss of life or damage to properties due to the derailment.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 July 2024, 05:32 IST

Bhubaneswar: A goods train derailed in Bhubaneswar in the early hours of Monday, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) said.

The incident happened at 1.35 am in the railway yard at Mancheswar station, it said in a statement.

There was no loss of life or damage to properties due to the derailment, it added.

Because of the derailment, two trains were cancelled and six trains were rescheduled, while the Puri-Rourkela Express was short-terminated in both directions, the statement said.

The line was cleared for movement of trains at 5.05 am, it said.

