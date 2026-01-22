<p>Puri: A 30-year-old man was arrested in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Odisha">Odisha's</a> Puri district for allegedly creating a fake social media profile in the name of a woman who rejected his advances and making a post, threatening to blow up the revered Jagannath temple, police said on Thursday.</p>.<p>Pratik Mishra, a resident of the seaside town, was arrested late on Wednesday night, they said.</p>.<p>On January 11, he created a fake social media account in the name of a woman who recently rejected his proposal for a relationship. He then made a post, threatening to blow up the temple and a shopping complex in the town, and attack BJD MP Subhasish Khuntia, they said.</p>.<p>Mishra confessed to the crime and told the police that he wanted to frame the woman in the case, they added.</p>.Odisha: Security tightened in Puri Jagannath Temple after social media post threatens bomb attack.<p>Puri SP Prateek Singh said security was tightened around the temple after police received information about the post.</p>.<p>"Devotees entering the temple are being properly checked," the SP said.</p>.<p>Khuntia, meanwhile, claimed that he received a message from an unknown number a few days ago, demanding Rs 10 lakh. The sender also asked him to resign as an MP. </p>