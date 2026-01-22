Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

Man creates fake profile, threatens to blow up Puri temple to frame woman who rejected his advances

Mishra confessed to the crime and told the police that he wanted to frame the woman in the case, they added.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 09:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 January 2026, 09:10 IST
India NewsOdishaPuri Jagannath temple

Follow us on :

Follow Us