<p>Bhubaneswar: A manhunt was underway for one more person in connection with the gang rape of a Dalit college student near a beach in Odisha's Puri, police said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The 19-year-old woman, along with her boyfriend, was sitting in the Casurina forest near the Baliharchandi temple when a group of youths clicked their photos and videos, and asked them to pay in return for deleting those, SP Prateek Singh said.</p>.<p>When they refused to pay, two youths in the group raped the woman while the others assaulted her boyfriend and tied him to a tree, he said.</p>.<p>The incident happened around Saturday noon, but a complaint was lodged at the Puri Sadar police station on Monday evening. Three persons have already been arrested in connection with the incident, while a manhunt is underway for one more accused, he added.</p>.<p>Among those arrested are Siba Sahoo and Manoj Sahoo alias Kalia, who allegedly raped the woman, the SP said.</p>.Dalit woman tied to tree, assaulted for son's inter-caste marriage.<p>"Kalia was nabbed from the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border," he told PTI.</p>.<p>"The two prime accused were booked under different sections of the BNS and the SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The third person was taken into custody for assaulting the victim and her boyfriend. A search is on to nab the fourth person who also assaulted the rape survivor," he said.</p>.<p>Senior BJD leader Sanjay Das Burma, the former MLA of the area, attacked the BJP-led government in the state over the incident.</p>.<p>He said the government should ensure proper security of the Baliharchandi temple and its surrounding area, which is a popular tourist spot.</p>.<p>Lakhs of tourists come to the seaside town of Puri every year to visit the 12th-century Jagannath temple, one of the four 'dhams' in Hinduism. The famed Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath also happens in this town.</p>.<p>In a similar incident, a college student who was out with her boyfriend was gang-raped at the famous Gopalpur beach in Ganjam district on June 15. Ten people were arrested in connection with that case.</p>