Minor raped at brick kiln in Odisha’s Cuttack, critical

<p>Cuttack: An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a temporary shelter at a brick kiln in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/odisha">Odisha's</a> Cuttack district, police said.</p>.<p>The minor has been admitted to the ICU of SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack and her condition is critical, they said.</p>.<p>The incident took place at Trisulia area in the district on Tuesday night.</p>.<p>The parents of the girl, who are workers at the brick kiln, in their complaint lodged at Barang police station, stated that the accused is a 16-year-old boy hailing from Jharkhand.</p>.<p>"The accused is also employed at the kiln and he was arrested following a series of raids in the area," Cuttack DCP Jagmohan Meena said.</p>.<p>"We had formed three police teams as the accused and the girl's family belong to Jharkhand. One team was sent to Jharkhand, another to other districts in Odisha and a third team carried out searches in nearby areas," Meena said.</p>.<p>Investigation is underway, he said.</p>.<p>Earlier this month, six people, including a minor, were arrested for the alleged rape of a 19-year-old college student in Cuttack. </p>