Naveen Patnaik asks BJD MLAs to use legislative devices for holding govt accountable

Opposition parties – BJD and Congress – boycotted the programme, citing "breach of protocol". So, the BJD organised a separate training programme for its newly elected MLAs here at party headquarters.

"The training programme organised by the assembly had political connotations and did not give adequate respect and dignity to the chief minister in his own state. So, the BJD withdrew from the training programme organised by the assembly," Patnaik said.

While highlighting the importance of opposition in the legislative assembly, Patnaik said: "BJD with 51 MLAs constitute a formidable opposition. So, we must not leave any stone unturned to use those (legislative) devices for holding the government to account."

"Government in a democracy is of 'we the people' and opposition also owes its mandate to 'we the people'. Therefore, opposition is as important as the government. To make the opposition more effective for holding the government to account we need to be always vigilant and active. In fact, a vibrant opposition is the best protector of democracy," he told party MLAs.