Home

Nine-month-old baby kidnapped from bus stand in Odisha after mother fell asleep

Last Updated 19 January 2024, 10:39 IST

Berhampur: A nine-month-old baby was allegedly kidnapped after his mother fell asleep at a bus stand in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said on Friday.

The incident happened at the Khallikote town of the district, they said.

The woman left home with her son after a fight with her husband, and was living at the bus stand for two days, they added.

After waking up on Wednesday morning, she could not find her son. Following this she reached out to the police.

Police said they arrested a 45-year-old woman for allegedly kidnapping the baby.

After the arrest, the baby was rescued from state capital Bhubaneswar, around 120 km away.

"After monitoring CCTV footage of the area, we identified the woman who kidnapped the baby," said SP Jagmohan Meena.

"The baby was rescued from the house of the accused woman's sister at Sundarpada in Bhubaneswar," he said.

The baby was handed to his mother, he added.

(Published 19 January 2024, 10:39 IST)
