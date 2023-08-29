No jail, GPS tracking proposed for undertrials in non-heinous crimes in Odisha

Odisha is set to become India's first state to use GPS-enabled tracking devices for undertrial prisoners who are facing non-heinous charges.

The move aims to relieve prison congestion, allowing house arrest for undertrials, thus potentially reducing government expense on jail inmates.

The tracking device is estimated to cost between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000, and can be attached to the ankle. It is designed to be tamper-proof, sources told Times of India.

The device will have a designated perimeter or area programmed into it, and if the undertrial steps beyond the set boundaries the police will be alerted, and the individual's bail will be cancelled. The technology is also handy to track the movement of dangerous criminals within prison facilities.