No jail, GPS tracking proposed for undertrials in non-heinous crimes in Odisha

Odisha is set to become India's first state to use GPS-enabled tracking devices for undertrial prisoners who are facing non-heinous charges.
The move aims to relieve prison congestion, allowing house arrest for undertrials, thus potentially reducing government expense on jail inmates.
The tracking device is estimated to cost between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000, and can be attached to the ankle. It is designed to be tamper-proof, sources told Times of India.
The device will have a designated perimeter or area programmed into it, and if the undertrial steps beyond the set boundaries the police will be alerted, and the individual's bail will be cancelled. The technology is also handy to track the movement of dangerous criminals within prison facilities.
"We have proposed to the state government to introduce the technology through which we can keep non-violent undertrials involved in petty offences confined in their houses without sending them to jails", D-G (Prisons) Manoj Kumar Chhabra said.
The ankle tracking system for undertrials was recently presented before the parliamentary standing committee on home affairs.
Chhabra noted the initiative was meant to address prison overcrowding. The Supreme Court had previously advised states to not arrest offenders for crimes that carried a maximum prison sentence of up to seven years. Around 65 per cent of undertrials in Odisha jails are reportedly detained for offences punishable by up to seven years in jail.
"During the grant of bail, the undertrials may be asked whether they want jail or bail. To get bail, the tracking device can be made mandatory for them. The government need not buy the device. Rather, the undertrials may be asked to purchase the device in lieu of bail", Chhabra added.