NSUI lodges police complaint against Odia actor Buddhaditya Mohanty for post against Rahul Gandhi

<p>Bhubaneswar: The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) lodged a police complaint against Odia actor Buddhaditya Mohanty for his controversial social media post about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.</p>.<p>State NSUI president Udit Pradhan filed the complaint at Capital police station on Friday, demanding action against Mohanty for the post, which has now been deleted.</p>.<p>"In the social media post, Mohanty said that after killing NCP leader Baba Siddique, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's next target should be Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. We cannot tolerate such a remark against our leader," said Pradhan.</p>.<p>Along with the complaint, he submitted to the police a screenshot of the social media post.</p>.<p>Police said they have received the complaint and are enquiring into it.</p>.<p>Apologising for his earlier post, Mohanty wrote on Facebook on Friday, "My last post regarding Rahul Gandhiji..was never to target..harm, demean him in any way..nor write anything against him..unintentionally if I affected anyone's sentiments..my intention was not this..I offer my sincere apologies..regards (sic)." Siddique, a Congress-turned-NCP leader, was shot dead in Mumbai on October 12. </p>