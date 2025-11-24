Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

DMDK party formed by hard work, says Premalatha Vijayakanth, skips talk on alliance

The DMDK leader, on a visit to the temple city, delivered a pep talk to invigorate the party cadres ahead of the Assembly election.
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 09:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2025, 09:30 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMDK

Follow us on :

Follow Us