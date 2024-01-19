JOIN US
Homeindiaodisha

Odisha assembly's budget session to start on Feb 5

Bhubaneswar: The budget session of the Odisha assembly will begin on February 5, a notification said on Friday.

The session, which will continue till February 13, will have five working days. It will begin with the address of Governor Raghubar Das, an official of the Parliamentary Affairs Department said.

Finance Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha will present the vote-on-account or interim budget for the first four months of 2024-25 fiscal on February 8. The appropriation bill for the vote-on-account will be tabled on February 9.

This will be the last session of the present assembly before the state goes to polls, along with the Lok Sabha.

The House was adjourned sine die on November 24 after the four-day Winter Session.

