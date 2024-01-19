Odisha assembly's budget session to start on Feb 5

The session, which will continue till February 13, will have five working days. It will begin with the address of Governor Raghubar Das, an official of the Parliamentary Affairs Department said.

Finance Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha will present the vote-on-account or interim budget for the first four months of 2024-25 fiscal on February 8. The appropriation bill for the vote-on-account will be tabled on February 9.