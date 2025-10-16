Menu
Odisha: BJP candidate Jay Dholakia to file nomination papers for Nuapada bypoll on Oct 18

BJP's Central Election Committee on Wednesday had announced Jay Dholakia's name as its candidate for Nuapada by-poll, and he was to file his nomination papers on Thursday.
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 09:31 IST
Published 16 October 2025, 09:31 IST
