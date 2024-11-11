Home
Odisha decides to change dress code of nurses serving in public hospitals

The BJP government has finalised six different dress patterns for the nursing employees with different colour codes.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 10:37 IST

Published 11 November 2024, 10:37 IST
