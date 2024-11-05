Odisha: Five more arrested over Rs 6.28 crore online fraud

<p>Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police have arrested five more people in connection with duping Rs 6.28 crore of a corporate employee through online fraud.</p>.<p>The latest arrests were made in Kerala and the apprehended persons were brought to Odisha on transit remand on Tuesday, a police statement said.</p>.<p>The accused persons are residents of Malappuram, Tirurangadi and Thrissur areas of Kerala, it said.</p>.<p>With the apprehensions from the southern state, the total number of people nabbed in connection with the case rose to 29.</p>.<p>Earlier, 24 accused persons from different states were arrested by the crime branch of Odisha Police in connection with the case and they are now in judicial custody.</p>.17, including four Taiwanese nationals arrested for running 'digital arrest' cyber fraud gang.<p>The police teams arrested nine accused from Tamil Nadu, eight from Gujarat and seven from Rajasthan, the statement said.</p>.<p>According to the complaint, the victim was added to a fraudulent WhatsApp group and lured into investing Rs 6.28 crore for promised high returns.</p>.<p>The victim was initially given shares worth Rs 19 each, which quickly inflated to Rs 110, raising the fund value to Rs 25 crore, the statement said.</p>.<p>When the complainant wanted to withdraw the money, the group admin allowed him to withdraw Rs 23 crore on August 21 this year.</p>.<p>When he made an attempt to withdraw his funds, he was removed from that WhatsApp group and the application used for transactions was deactivated.</p>.<p>From the bank details and other documents collected during the investigation, the police identified the 29 accused people and arrested them, it said, adding further investigation was underway.</p>