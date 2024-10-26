Home
india odisha

Odisha government suspends 4 officials for misbehaving with people during cyclone Dana

Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari said three panchayat extension officers (PEO) and one revenue inspector (RI) have been suspended after getting prima facie evidence against them.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 09:24 IST

Published 26 October 2024, 09:24 IST
India NewsOdishaCyclone

