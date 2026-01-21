Menu
Odisha: Security tightened in Puri Jagannath Temple after social media post threatens bomb attack

The Facebook message, which surfaced on Tuesday, also threatened attack on BJD Rajya Sabha MP Subhasish Khuntia and a shopping complex in the pilgrim town, a police officer said.
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 06:03 IST
Published 21 January 2026, 06:03 IST
