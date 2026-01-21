Odisha: Security tightened in Puri Jagannath Temple after social media post threatens bomb attack

<p>Puri: Security has been tightened in and around the Jagannath Temple in Odisha’s Puri, after a social media post threatened a bomb attack on the 12th-century shrine, officials said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>One person has been detained over the online post, they said.</p>.<p>The Facebook message, which surfaced on Tuesday, also threatened attack on BJD Rajya Sabha MP Subhasish Khuntia and a shopping complex in the pilgrim town, a police officer said.</p>.<p>The woman whose account was used for the post has denied any involvement, and claimed that an unidentified person might have created a fake user ID using her name to spread panic, he said.</p>.<p>Based on the woman’s statement, police picked up a man for questioning, the officer said.</p>.<p>A case has been registered at the cyber police station in Puri, and further investigation is underway.</p>.<p>“Security arrangements in and around the temple has been strengthened,” the officer said.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Khuntia said he had spoken to the Puri SP, seeking immediate action.</p>.<p>The MP also alleged that he had received a threatening phone call from an unknown person. </p>