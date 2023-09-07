Odisha to hold international convention of millets on Nov 9, targets to procure 8 lakh quintals of ragi

The convention is expected to help in linking millets with sports and incorporating millets in all sports hostels, engaging schools, hotels, hospitals, and celebrities in the use and promotion of millets, linking millets and green investments, re-exploring investments in the Odisha Millet Mission.

Odisha has been awarded as the best-performing millet promotion state at the National Convention on Nutri Cereals in 2021 and as the best state for scaling up millet mission in 2022 by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).