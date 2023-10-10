Balasore train accident: Process begins for cremation of unclaimed bodies

BMC commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said, 'We have started cremating the bodies. We plan to complete the process in the next one or two days.' Out of 162 bodies that AIIMS Bhubaneswar had received, 81 were handed over to family members of the deceased in the first phase. Later, another 53 bodies were given to family members following DNA tests, but 28 bodies remained unclaimed, the official said.