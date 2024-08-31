Odisha's Ganjam spurious liquor toll rises to three

Berhampur: The toll in the hooch tragedy in Odisha's Ganjam district on Saturday rose to three with one more person succumbing during treatment at a hospital here, police said.

The deceased identified as Lakshman Behera was under treatment at the ICU of the MKCG Medical College Hospital here. He was among the 15 people admitted to the medical facility after consuming spurious liquor.

Earlier, Juru Behera and Loknath Behera had died in the incident. Hospital sources said four more people are still under treatment.