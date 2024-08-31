Odisha's new excise policy allows musical performance, orchestra in licensed liquor shops

Bhubaneswar: The new excise policy in Odisha allows musical performance and orchestra in licensed liquor shops in Odisha, an official release said.

But no dance performance will be allowed in licensed liquor shops, it said.

The new excise policy will be implemented from September 1.

"No dance performance will be allowed in any 'ON' shop premises. However, the 'ON' shops may conduct musical performance or orchestra within their licensed premises after obtaining necessary permission under Odisha Excise Rules, 2017," the new policy released on Friday said.