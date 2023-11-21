President flags off 3 trains in Odisha, takes inaugural trip to village close to birthplace

Highlighting the importance of the trains for people who need medical treatment, he said, "Patients from this area can now consult doctors and avail treatment at reputable hospitals of Kolkata and Tatanagar."

Besides providing better connectivity to boost the growth and development of the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha, these new trains will also encourage tourists from West Bengal and Jharkhand to explore and enjoy the picturesque landscape and dense forest of northeastern parts of Odisha.