Pujas, feasts and celebrations ahead of India’s moon landing

A group of priests in Lord Jagannath Temple assembled in front of the 12th century shrine’s Lion’s Gate and lit “diyas” seeking divine blessings for the success of the lunar mission.

"As Lord Jagannath is worshiped as the master of the universe, His blessings are most essential for India’s lunar mission. According to Vedas, all the planets revolve around the Sun as per the directions of Maha Vishnu, the Lord Jagannath," said Bhaskar Mishra, a researcher in the Jagannath culture.

Puri Shankaracharaya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati, an expert in Vedic mathematics, said many ‘puranas’ have mentioned about the ‘Chanda’ (moon). Our ancient saints were familiar with the ‘Chandra’. Therefore, space scientists should also take reference from the puranas while going for lunar mission, he said and wished all success for the moon mission.