Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra likely to enter Odisha on Feb 6

Bhubaneswar: The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is likely to enter Odisha on February 6 through the Sundergarh district, state Congress president Sarat Pattanayak said on Wednesday.

The state Congress would accord a grand welcome to Gandhi in Biramitrapur at the Odisha-Jharkhand border on the night of February 6, he said.

Besides Sundergarh, the Yatra would travel through Rourkela and Jharsuguda, before leaving the state for Chhattisgarh, he said.

"Gandhi will tentatively arrive at Biramitrapur on February 6 night. The next day he will hold a roadshow in Rourkela, Gadagaon and Uttara. He will have a night halt in Jharsuguda on February 7," Pattanayak said.