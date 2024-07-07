Home
Rath Yatra mishap: 1 devotee dies, several injured during pulling of chariot at Puri, says report

One male devotee reportedly died due to suffocation in the crush of the crowd.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 07 July 2024, 14:49 IST

A devotee has reportedly died while others suffered injures following a stampede-like situation during the 'pulling of the chariot' ceremony during the famed Jagganath Rath Yatra in Puri on Sunday.

As per sources that spoke to Kalinga TV, events took a turn for the worse while devotees were pulling the Taladhwaja Chariot of Lord Balabhadra. Several devotees sustained injuries while one male devotee died due to suffocation in the crush of the crowd.

All those injured were rushed to the Puri District Headquarters hospital.

For now, the chariot pulling ceremony has been halted for the day.

(More to follow...)

Published 07 July 2024, 14:49 IST
