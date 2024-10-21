Home
Severe cyclonic storm to cross between Puri and Sagar island: IMD

The IMD has advised fishermen to return to shore by Monday evening and not to venture into the sea till October 26.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 10:52 IST

Published 21 October 2024, 10:52 IST
