Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India, US to resume bilateral trade negotiations today

The negotiations remained stalled for a few weeks as the relations between New Delhi and Washington, D.C. came under stress, as Trump imposed a 50% tax on all imports from India to the US.
Last Updated : 15 September 2025, 22:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 September 2025, 22:35 IST
India NewsUSANarendra ModiDonald TrumpTradeWashington DCBilateral talks

Follow us on :

Follow Us