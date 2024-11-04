Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

Six injured in clash during Kali Puja idol immersion procession in Odisha's Cuttack

The confrontation began in the city's Chandnichowk area following an altercation between two groups. The situation escalated as members of both groups began pelting stones and bottles at one another.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 09:53 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2024, 09:53 IST
India NewsOdishaCuttack

Follow us on :

Follow Us