Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

Thieves decamp with Goddess Durga’s ornaments worth over Rs 10 lakh in Odisha's Jajpur

The incident took place at Barundei temple under Korei police station area in the early hours of Saturday.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 08:58 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 October 2024, 08:58 IST
India NewsOdishaCrimerobberyDurga Puja

Follow us on :

Follow Us