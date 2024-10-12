Thieves decamp with Goddess Durga’s ornaments worth over Rs 10 lakh in Odisha's Jajpur

<p>Jajpur, Odisha: Gold and silver ornaments worth around Rs 10 lakh were stolen by thieves from a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/durga-puja">Durga Puja</a> pandal in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/odisha">Odisha</a>'s Jajpur district, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The incident took place at Barundei temple under Korei police station area in the early hours of Saturday. </p><p>When priests and members of the puja committee arrived at the temple around 3 am, they discovered the ornaments missing and the main gate of the temple left open, police added.</p>.35 untoward incidents related to Durga Puja in Bangladesh since October 1; 17 arrested: police.<p>According to the complaint filed at Korei police station, the theft weas committed around 2 am. </p><p>The stolen items included various gold and silver ornaments, such as a crown, necklace, trident, earrings, and nose rings belonging to Goddess Durga and other deities.</p>.<p>Police have initiated an investigation into the incident, and rituals were temporarily halted following the theft.</p>