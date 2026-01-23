Menu
Three wagons of goods train derails in Odisha's Balasore, no report of any injury

There was no report of any injury in the goods train derailment at Rupsa station in the Bhadrak-Kharagpur section of South Eastern Railway (SER), officials said.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 09:39 IST
Published 23 January 2026, 09:39 IST
