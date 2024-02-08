JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

Tourist bus from West Bengal hits truck in Odisha, 15 injured

The bus carrying around 65 passengers was on the way to Bankura in Bengal's Birbhum district from Puri when it hit a truck while overtaking it near Nidhipanda in Balasore district.
Last Updated 08 February 2024, 07:48 IST

Follow Us

Balasore: At least 15 tourists from West Bengal were injured when the bus in which they were travelling met with an accident on NH-60 in Odisha's Balasore district on Thursday, police said.

The bus carrying around 65 passengers was on the way to Bankura in Bengal's Birbhum district from Puri when it hit a truck while overtaking it near Nidhipanda in Balasore district, police said.

The passengers, majority of whom sustained minor injuries, were taken to Balasore district headquarters hospital, police added.

The Balasore district administration has made arrangements to send the passengers back to Bengal, an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 08 February 2024, 07:48 IST)
India NewsOdishaAccident

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT