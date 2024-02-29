Tribals should live a full life: President Droupadi Murmu

Murmu said this while interacting with Juang tribe, a PVTG (particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group) at Gonasika in Odisha's Keonjhar district.

"There is a proverb in Odia that 'Dhoke Pi, Dande Ji' (drink a drop and live for a while). But, we the tribals will no more drink a drop, we should live life in full and not for a while", she told the gathering of tribal men and women here.