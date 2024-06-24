Home
india odisha

Two workers killed as mechanical structure collapses in private steel plant in Odisha

The mishap took place at Rungta Mines Ltd (Dhenkanal Steel Plant) located at Jhadabandha in Dhenkanal district. Soon after the incident, a rescue operation was launched.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 June 2024, 08:53 IST
Comments

Bhubaneswar: Two workers were killed and a few others injured as a mechanical structure of a private steel company collapsed and fell on them in Odisha's Dhenkanal district on Monday, a police officer said.

The mishap took place at Rungta Mines Ltd (Dhenkanal Steel Plant) located at Jhadabandha in Dhenkanal district. Soon after the incident, a rescue operation was launched.

"As per the preliminary report, two workers died and a few others were injured in the incident. Police have reached the spot and an inquiry will be conducted into the incident," Dhenkanal SP Madkar Sandeep Sampat told PTI over the phone.

The deceased workers have not yet been identified. It is suspected that the workers are from other states, police sources said.

Published 24 June 2024, 08:53 IST
