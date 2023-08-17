Home
Odisha

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman offers prayers in Puri's Jagannath temple

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, and local MLAs accompanied her.
Last Updated 17 August 2023, 07:18 IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Thursday visited the Jagannath temple and offered prayers to the sibling deities in the 12th century shrine.

Accompanied by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, local MLAs — Jayanta Sarangi and Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra —, Sitharaman spent more than 30 minutes inside the temple.

The FM also visited a sand art session on ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh' by sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik.

Sitharaman and Pradhan also attended a plantation drive in Puri and visited the birthplace of freedom fighter Saheed Jayee Rajguru.

After returning to Bhubaneswar, Sitharaman and Pradhan will take part in a book launch and join the inauguration ceremony of the 20th National Chartered Accountants (CA) Conference.

The FM is on two days visit to Odisha.

(Published 17 August 2023, 07:18 IST)
India NewsOdishaBJPIndia PoliticsFinance Minister Nirmala SitharamanPuri Jagannath temple

