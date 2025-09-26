Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Of men and their flying machines: Pilots hail legacy as MiG-21 prepares for swansong

Veteran pilot and former IAF chief, Air Chief Marshal A Y Tipnis (retd) says the MiG-21 "taught us how to be innovative and produce results".
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 03:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 September 2025, 03:45 IST
India NewsIAFMiG-21pilot

Follow us on :

Follow Us