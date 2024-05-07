Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal calls non-binary gender pronouns 'western illness'; draws online flak

Bhavish Aggarwal, the co-founder and CEO of Ola Cabs, has kicked up a controversy regarding non-binary gender pronouns after he termed them a "western illness". The 38-year-old Indian entrepreneur is now facing backlash on X (formerly Twitter) with netizens labelling him 'homophobic' and 'conservative'.

It all started when Aggarwal shared a screenshot on his X account of the LinkedIn AI bot referring to him as 'they/them', in reply to his question "Who is Bhavish Aggarwal?"

Seemingly disappointed by the bot's reply, Aggarwal took to X and wrote, "Hoping that this 'pronoun illness' doesn’t reach India. Many 'big city schools' in India are now teaching it to kids. Also see many CVs with pronouns these days. Need to know where to draw the line in following the west blindly!"