Old BBC interview of chef Vikas Khanna goes viral again: 'My sense of hunger came from New York'

An old video of Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna heartwarming answer to a BBC anchor in 2020 has surfaced on social media.
Originally posted in 2020, the video has once again taken the internet by storm.
After providing essential rations and supplies to 10 million street vendors and their families facing hardships due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Michelin-star chef sat down for an interview with the BBC.
During the interview, the celebrity was asked by the anchor whether his sense of hunger comes from India. Khanna replied, "My sense of hunger came from New York," adding his reasoning behind the remark.
After many users shared the video and praised the chief for his articulation, Khanna took to Instagram to speak up about the incident.
“As this is trending worldwide, I must address this issue,” Khanna wrote, adding that India is “multidimensional and multicultural.” He continued, “Our cuisine is valued as our greatest soft power, our family structure, spiritual power & wisdom, literature, science, research, technology, music, culture has defined its space in the world.”
He further said that Indian chefs are ruling the global stage,“but somehow this is the only question significant to some.” He concluded his post by sharing the interview video.
Several social media users, including singer Shreya Ghoshal and comedian Zarna Garg, showered praises on the celebrity chef.
“What a dignified and befitting reply! It’s a shame that an anchor of such a reputed channel could be so delusional and disrespectful,” Shreya Ghoshal wrote.
“Thank you for addressing this unapologetically and speaking it out. Very proud and love love love,” posted an Instagram user. Another person added, “What a reply!”
Published 14 September 2024, 14:59 IST