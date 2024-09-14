Old BBC interview of chef Vikas Khanna goes viral again: 'My sense of hunger came from New York'

An old video of Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna heartwarming answer to a BBC anchor in 2020 has surfaced on social media.

Originally posted in 2020, the video has once again taken the internet by storm.

After providing essential rations and supplies to 10 million street vendors and their families facing hardships due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Michelin-star chef sat down for an interview with the BBC.

During the interview, the celebrity was asked by the anchor whether his sense of hunger comes from India. Khanna replied, "My sense of hunger came from New York," adding his reasoning behind the remark.

After many users shared the video and praised the chief for his articulation, Khanna took to Instagram to speak up about the incident.