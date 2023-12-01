Once Governor withholds assent, he can't send Bills to President: SC

"We would like the Governor to resolve this impasse. We are conscious of the fact that we are dealing with high constitutional functionary… there are three options to the governor under the substantive part of Article 200 of the Constitution: he can asset to the Bill, or he can withhold assent, or he can reserve the Bill for the consideration of the President,” the bench said.

"Once the Governor withholds the assent there is no question of him referring it to the President,” the bench added.

The AG, for his part, asserted that it is an open question and it would have to be examined.

“He has to follow one of the three options: assent, withhold assent, and refer it to the president. So, when he withholds assent. Then, he cannot say that now I am referring it to the President. Second, once he withholds assent. He cannot kill the bill right then, I mean we are using it in a very common parlance…he cannot stall the bill there,” the CJI said.

The bench said that once the Governor withholds assent then the proviso does not give him a fourth option.

The AG said on this aspect he has a little difference.

“We have laid down that law. That is governed by our judgment (in the Punjab governor matter),” the bench said.

The AG said the court may have relook at the proviso for the fourth option.