'One Nation, One Election': CPI's D Raja meets Kovind-led panel, opposes idea of simultaneous polls

New Delhi: CPI general secretary D Raja on Wednesday met the high-level committee on 'One Nation, One Election' and opposed the idea of simultaneous polls.

The government had in September last year notified the panel under former president Ram Nath Kovind to examine and make recommendations at the earliest on the issue of holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities and panchayats.

Raja told PTI that he opposed the proposal of 'One Nation, One Election' and suggested the panel to instead look at "comprehensive electoral reforms".