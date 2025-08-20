Menu
Online gaming bill introduced in Lok Sabha amid din over SIR issue

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw introduced the bill as opposition members continued to raise slogans and display placards.
Last Updated : 20 August 2025, 11:02 IST
Published 20 August 2025, 11:02 IST
India NewsAshwini VaishnawLok Sabha

