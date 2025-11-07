<p>Gundlupet (Chamarajanagar district): Camp elephant Parthasarathi created panic among the people, running amok and straying into Gundlupet town after a bee attack, on Friday evening.</p><p>Parthasarathi, was brought from Rampura elephant camp, to be used for tiger combing operation. at Kallahalli village, in Gundlupet taluk. </p><p>According to Forest department sources, after the combing operation, Parthasarathi was taken to feed water, when a swarm of bees attacked it. Even though its mahout tried to control it, the jumbo ran amok and entered the town. The people ran helter-skelter seeing the jumbo in the town. Later, it entered the bus stand, came out and roamed in Ashwini layout and JSS Nagar.</p>.Elephant that trampled two farmers to death captured in Karnataka.<p>The Forest department personnel were following the jumbo and alerted the people and stopped vehicular movement, with the help of the Police. Some residents abandoned the vehicles and ran to safety. The jumbo, however did not attack anybody, averting a major tragedy.</p><p>The Forest department and employees, led by Gundlupet ACF Suresh, RFO Shivakumar took all measures to calm down the jumbo. It is said that it had entered the forest area.</p>