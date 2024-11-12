Opposition MPs question omission of Manipur violence in Home Secy’s briefing to parliamentary panel

On north-east, Mohan told the committee that there was a 71% reduction in insurgency incidents while there was a 60% decrease in security forces casualties and 82% of civilian killings. He also mentioned about eight peace agreements with insurgent outfits in which around 4,500 militants surrendered or laid down arms.
Ceasefire agreements with various factions of NSCN and agreements with Bru and TIPRA among others were also mentioned. A senior MP who attended the meeting said there was no mention of "one particular state" in the whole presentation and that the areas of improvement were not mentioned though achievements and vision were spoken about.
Another MP said the section of women safety also did not mention Manipur where a large number of women were subjected to violence. The presentation spoke about distributing 18,020 sexual assault evidence kits to states and the Central Victim Compensation Fund releasing Rs 200 crore as a one-time measure for state schemes among other things.
Sources said Trinamool Congress and TDP MPs demanded that federalism should be discussed in detail by the panel while pointing out that the Home Secretary's presentation devoted just one page to Centre-State relations in which he spoke about the number of meetings held by Inter-State Council.
A BJP MP raised concerns over cyber security and told the officials that they should give the quantum of losses due to cyber crime. Sources said MPs said the MHA officials should come back to the panel with details of “areas of improvement” so that they could get a clear picture of where it stands.
In the vision for the future, the Home Secretary identified a "terror-free Jammu and Kashmir", a "militancy-free peaceful north-east", "drug-free India" and "eliminating left-wing extremism" as the goals among other things.
The presentation also said that the MHA seeks to play a central role in protecting the interests of the Global South.
Published 12 November 2024, 13:01 IST