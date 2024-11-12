Opposition MPs question omission of Manipur violence in Home Secy’s briefing to parliamentary panel

On north-east, Mohan told the committee that there was a 71% reduction in insurgency incidents while there was a 60% decrease in security forces casualties and 82% of civilian killings. He also mentioned about eight peace agreements with insurgent outfits in which around 4,500 militants surrendered or laid down arms.

Ceasefire agreements with various factions of NSCN and agreements with Bru and TIPRA among others were also mentioned. A senior MP who attended the meeting said there was no mention of "one particular state" in the whole presentation and that the areas of improvement were not mentioned though achievements and vision were spoken about.

Another MP said the section of women safety also did not mention Manipur where a large number of women were subjected to violence. The presentation spoke about distributing 18,020 sexual assault evidence kits to states and the Central Victim Compensation Fund releasing Rs 200 crore as a one-time measure for state schemes among other things.