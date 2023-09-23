Oppn parties write to Dhankhar seeking action against political sloganeering by visitors in House gallery

Congress, Trinamool Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT) have written to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar protesting against sloganeering in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from visitor's gallery during the debate on Women's Reservation Bill and sought action against the MP found to be "facilitating" their entry.
Jairam Ramesh from Congress, Mausam Noor from Trinamool Congress, Vandana Chavan from NCP and Priyanka Chaturvedi from Shiv Sena (UBT) have submitted the letters on Friday, sources said.
According to the letters, the MPs expressed "grave concern and deep disappointment" on the "shocking incident" when a group of women sitting in the Visitor's Gallery indulged in sloganeering, "creating a ruckus in the precincts of the House".
The incident happened on Thursday afternoon, following which the Opposition MPs staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha in protest.
"The incident in question not only caused a commotion but also raised serious questions about the enforcement of rules and regulations within the esteemed House…despite the Rajya Sabha's stringent security measures and the diligence of its marshals, an individual was able to indulge in political sloganeering,” the letters said.
This incident occurred in clear violation of Rule 264, which explicitly outlines the conduct expected of individuals in the Visitor’s Gallery during parliamentary sessions, it said.
"The fact that over fifty visitors were able to raise slogans is a matter of grave concern. In response to this serious breach, Members from the opposition parties walked out in protest. It is imperative that the incident be thoroughly investigated to identify how such a breach of security and decorum was possible within the confines of the Rajya Sabha,” it said.
“The individual responsible for the disruption must be held accountable for their actions. Any MP found to be involved in facilitating this incident should also face appropriate consequences," it said.
The MPs demanded "immediate and stringent action to address this matter" and said, "we must do everything to protect the sanctity of the Parliament".
According to the Rule 264 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha, which lays out the regulations for visitors, a member can apply for a visitor's card for a person who is known to him personally or in select cases, for those who have been introduced to the member by a person who is personally known to him.
Visitors who come through the latter cases are to exercise utmost care. Members are advised to bear in mind that they are responsible for any untoward incident or undesirable thing happening in the galleries as a result of anything done by holders of cards issued at the request of such members, according to the Rules.