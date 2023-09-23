Oppn parties write to Dhankhar seeking action against political sloganeering by visitors in House gallery

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon, following which the Opposition MPs staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha in protest.

"The incident in question not only caused a commotion but also raised serious questions about the enforcement of rules and regulations within the esteemed House…despite the Rajya Sabha's stringent security measures and the diligence of its marshals, an individual was able to indulge in political sloganeering,” the letters said.

This incident occurred in clear violation of Rule 264, which explicitly outlines the conduct expected of individuals in the Visitor’s Gallery during parliamentary sessions, it said.

"The fact that over fifty visitors were able to raise slogans is a matter of grave concern. In response to this serious breach, Members from the opposition parties walked out in protest. It is imperative that the incident be thoroughly investigated to identify how such a breach of security and decorum was possible within the confines of the Rajya Sabha,” it said.

“The individual responsible for the disruption must be held accountable for their actions. Any MP found to be involved in facilitating this incident should also face appropriate consequences," it said.

The MPs demanded "immediate and stringent action to address this matter" and said, "we must do everything to protect the sanctity of the Parliament".