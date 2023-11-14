Opposition slams govt after Adani Energy advisor appointed to Environment Ministry's clearance committee

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said on X, 'AGEL projects before the EAC include: 850 mw Raiwada, Andhra Pradesh, 1800 mw Pedakota Andhra Pradesh, 2100 mw Patgaon, Maharashtra , 2,450 mw Koyna-Nivakane, Maharashtra, 1500 mw Malshej Ghat Bhorande, Maharashtra, 1500 mw Tarali, Maharashtra (approved by EAC on 17th Oct 2023).'

She claimed the company has plans to develop another 3.7 giga watt of pumped storage - 1,200 mw Kurukutti, 1,000 mw Karrivalasa, 1,000 mw in Gandi-kota and 500 mw Chitravathi - with an investment of Rs 15,740 crore in Andhra Pradesh.